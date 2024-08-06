California parolee allegedly stabs woman working at Walmart to death in random attack

A California parolee released from prison earlier this year randomly stabbed to death a Walmart employee Monday, authorities said.

Lonnie Hinton, 29, turned himself in to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department after the unprovoked killing.

"This appears to be a random event, and there was no interaction between the suspect and the victim prior to the assault," the sheriff's department said.

Deputies in Lake Elsinore, 70 miles southeast of Los Angeles, responded to the Walmart around 7 a.m. amid reports of an assault with a deadly weapon.

When officers arrived, they found Jessica Morales, 65, a resident of nearby Menifee, with multiple stab wounds, the sheriff's department said. Morales was given medical attention but died at the store.

"She was a really good person. Great friend. Everybody loved her," one of Morales' coworkers, who wished to remain anonymous, told Fox Los Angeles. The coworker said Morales worked at Walmart for over 25 years.

Later that day, Hinton surrendered to authorities at the sheriff's Lake Elsinore station. He was arrested on suspicion of murder and booked into the Cois Byrd Detention Center.

Hinton was released from state prison earlier this year. He had been serving time for a robbery. He was on parole at the time of the slaying.

No motive for the killing was disclosed. Walmart said it was "heartbroken" by news of Morales' death.

"The facility will remain closed as we work with police during their investigation," the retail chain said in a statement. "We offer our condolences and support to the family during this difficult time and will continue working with our associates, providing support as needed."