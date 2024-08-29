Sunbathing California woman sexually assaulted on the beach, homeless man arrested

A woman sunbathing in Santa Monica, California, was sexually assaulted by a homeless man in broad daylight this week, capturing the attention of the city, police say.

Alonzo Dickson, a 25-year-old homeless man, approached the 20-year-old woman on Tuesday morning at the Santa Monica Pier, climbed on top of her and held her down, according to police.

Dickson then allegedly began "grinding" on the woman before attention was brought to the woman's friends and they intervened. Police arrested Dickson on a felony charge of sexual battery with restraint.

The attack took place near Ocean Front Walk, a popular cycling and running trail near the beach, according to Fox 11.

"He was basically grinding on her," said Santa Monica Police Department Lt. Erika Aklufi. "Her friends realized what was going on [so] she jumped up and he backed off. Within 15 minutes, I’d say, this person was in custody."

The alleged Tuesday assault is only the latest incident of homeless men attacking women in the area, which has been plagued by open-air drug use and vagrants suffering mental illness on the streets.

"It’s horrible for the community," said Santa Monica Mayor Phil Brock. "I can’t stop thinking about that girl and how she must feel."

"We’re safe," Brock told local outlet Fox 11. "You or I could take a walk down the Promenade at 11 o’clock at night and feel like we’re in good shape."

Law enforcement told Fox 11 that Dickson was found to have a similar charge in Washington state following his arrest.