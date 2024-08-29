Expand / Collapse search
California

Sunbathing California woman sexually assaulted on the beach, homeless man arrested

Following his arrest, the vagrant was found to have a similar charge in Washington state

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi Fox News
Published
A woman sunbathing in Santa Monica, California, was sexually assaulted by a homeless man in broad daylight this week, capturing the attention of the city, police say.

Alonzo Dickson, a 25-year-old homeless man, approached the 20-year-old woman on Tuesday morning at the Santa Monica Pier, climbed on top of her and held her down, according to police.

CALIFORNIA CITY OK'S $1M PER UNIT HOMELESS HOUSING PROJECT AFTER AUDIT FOUND STATE WASTED BILLIONS ON CRISIS

Dickson then allegedly began "grinding" on the woman before attention was brought to the woman's friends and they intervened. Police arrested Dickson on a felony charge of sexual battery with restraint.

The attack took place near Ocean Front Walk, a popular cycling and running trail near the beach, according to Fox 11.

Santa Monica Pier

Beachgoers walk on the beach near the Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica, California. A string of crimes and disruptions related to homeless men and vagrants have been reported in the area, including widespread, open-air drug use. (Photographer: Eric Thayer/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"He was basically grinding on her," said Santa Monica Police Department Lt. Erika Aklufi. "Her friends realized what was going on [so] she jumped up and he backed off. Within 15 minutes, I’d say, this person was in custody."

HOMELESS PERSON ALLEGEDLY ABDUCTS 4-YEAR-OLD AT CALIFORNIA RESTAURANT AMID UPTICK OF CRIME

The alleged Tuesday assault is only the latest incident of homeless men attacking women in the area, which has been plagued by open-air drug use and vagrants suffering mental illness on the streets.

Alonzo Dickson

Alonzo Dickson, 25, was arrested on a felony charge of sexual battery with restraint after pinning a woman down by her shoulders on the beach near Santa Monica Pier and "grinding on her." (Santa Monica Police Department)

"It’s horrible for the community," said Santa Monica Mayor Phil Brock. "I can’t stop thinking about that girl and how she must feel."

"We’re safe," Brock told local outlet Fox 11. "You or I could take a walk down the Promenade at 11 o’clock at night and feel like we’re in good shape."

Law enforcement told Fox 11 that Dickson was found to have a similar charge in Washington state following his arrest.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com