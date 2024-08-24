Expand / Collapse search
California

Dog, backpack found after owner disappears into California wilderness: police

The 71-year-old's dog and backpack were found on a different trail, police said.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
A search is underway after a 71-year-old man embarked on a trip to the California wilderness, but never returned.

According to the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office, Michael Moore obtained a wilderness permit saying that he intended to hike toward Powell Lake in the Emigrant Wilderness in Sonora, California.

Authorities said that on Saturday and Sunday, Moore's dog and backpack were found on trails that were in the opposite direction of his intended route.

A silver Toyota Corolla belonging to Moore was also found parked at the trailhead, police said.

Michael Moore

Authorities are searching for 71-year-old Michael Moore, who went missing after he went on a wilderness trek in California. (Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office )

  • Michael Moore
    Image 1 of 2

    Michael Moore was last seen wearing cut-off denim shorts, a black baseball cap, with an unknown color of shirt. He stands at 5-foot-6 and is around 128 pounds.  (Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office)

  • Michael Moore's dog
    Image 2 of 2

    Officials said his dog was found near Forest Road 4N24 and his backpack on Forest Road 4N34, both west of the Gianelli Trailhead.  (Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office)

Moore was described by police as 5-foot-6 and roughly 128 pounds, with shoulder-length gray hair and a gray beard. 

He was last seen wearing cut-off denim shorts, a black baseball hat and an unknown color of shirt.

The Sheriff’s Office said search-and-rescue personnel were looking in the area for Moore, and asked anyone who has seen him or knows of his whereabouts to contact them at 209-533-5815.

