Dog, backpack found after owner disappears into California wilderness: police

A search is underway after a 71-year-old man embarked on a trip to the California wilderness, but never returned.

According to the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office, Michael Moore obtained a wilderness permit saying that he intended to hike toward Powell Lake in the Emigrant Wilderness in Sonora, California.

Authorities said that on Saturday and Sunday, Moore's dog and backpack were found on trails that were in the opposite direction of his intended route.

A silver Toyota Corolla belonging to Moore was also found parked at the trailhead, police said.

Moore was described by police as 5-foot-6 and roughly 128 pounds, with shoulder-length gray hair and a gray beard.

He was last seen wearing cut-off denim shorts, a black baseball hat and an unknown color of shirt.

The Sheriff’s Office said search-and-rescue personnel were looking in the area for Moore, and asked anyone who has seen him or knows of his whereabouts to contact them at 209-533-5815.