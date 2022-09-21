California Mustang thief runs of out gas during police chase, killed by oncoming traffic: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The driver of a stolen car died early Wednesday on a Northern California bridge after apparently running out of gas and being struck by oncoming traffic.

Eric Jaeger, 31, of Fremont, allegedly took a Ford Mustang and was being chased by San Mateo County sheriff's deputies around 4:15 a.m., the California Highway Patrol said, Fox San Francisco reported.

The owners of the vehicle called the police to report a home invasion in Half Moon Bay.

During the chase, authorities kept losing sight of Jaeger until they spotted the muscle car on the eastbound lanes of a bridge.

"We do believe the suspect ran out of gas," CHP Officer Chris Barshini said.

Jaeger reportedly got out of the car and was struck by oncoming vehicles. The incident resulted in lane closures for several hours.

