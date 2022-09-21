Expand / Collapse search
Crime
Published

California Mustang thief runs of out gas during police chase, killed by oncoming traffic: report

The suspect apparently ran out of gas while being chased by California police and was killed by oncoming traffic when exiting the Ford Mustang

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
The driver of a stolen car died early Wednesday on a Northern California bridge after apparently running out of gas and being struck by oncoming traffic. 

Eric Jaeger, 31, of Fremont, allegedly took a Ford Mustang and was being chased by San Mateo County sheriff's deputies around 4:15 a.m., the California Highway Patrol said, Fox San Francisco reported. 

The owners of the vehicle called the police to report a home invasion in Half Moon Bay. 

During the chase, authorities kept losing sight of Jaeger until they spotted the muscle car on the eastbound lanes of a bridge. 

"We do believe the suspect ran out of gas," CHP Officer Chris Barshini said.

Jaeger reportedly got out of the car and was struck by oncoming vehicles. The incident resulted in lane closures for several hours. 

Fox News has reached out to CHP. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.