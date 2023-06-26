Expand / Collapse search
California
Published

California mother facing multiple charges in death of 7-month-old daughter

Mayra Rodriguez-Garcia, 36, was charged with murder, torture and child abuse causing death

Landon Mion
By Landon Mion | Fox News
A California woman is facing charges after she allegedly killed her 7-month-old daughter, police said.

Mayra Rodriguez-Garcia, 36, was charged with murder, torture and child abuse causing death, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department announced in a news release.

Law enforcement was called to a residence in the 11400 block of Russet Place in the city of Adelanto at around 2 a.m. Saturday and found the infant not breathing. 

San Bernardino deputies performed CPR on the baby until paramedics arrived and rushed her to a hospital.

San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department car

San Bernardino deputies responded to a residence on Russet Place in the city of Adelanto at around 2 a.m. Saturday to find a 7-month-old girl not breathing.  (San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department)

The girl was pronounced dead at the hospital.

An investigation into the child's death revealed trauma consistent with child abuse and led authorities to believe that Rodriguez-Garcia was responsible for her child's death, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said.

San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department badge

Mayra Rodriguez-Garcia, 36, was charged with murder, torture and child abuse causing death. (San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department)

Rodriguez-Garcia was arrested and booked in to the High Desert Detention Center without bail.

The sheriff's office said the incident remains under investigation.