California mother facing multiple charges in death of 7-month-old daughter

A California woman is facing charges after she allegedly killed her 7-month-old daughter, police said.

Mayra Rodriguez-Garcia, 36, was charged with murder, torture and child abuse causing death, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department announced in a news release.

Law enforcement was called to a residence in the 11400 block of Russet Place in the city of Adelanto at around 2 a.m. Saturday and found the infant not breathing.

San Bernardino deputies performed CPR on the baby until paramedics arrived and rushed her to a hospital.

The girl was pronounced dead at the hospital.

An investigation into the child's death revealed trauma consistent with child abuse and led authorities to believe that Rodriguez-Garcia was responsible for her child's death, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said.

Rodriguez-Garcia was arrested and booked in to the High Desert Detention Center without bail.

The sheriff's office said the incident remains under investigation.