California missing woman's sister frustrated by lack of progress in her case, 'taking so long'

The sister of a California mom who has been missing for nearly three months said Monday she is frustrated by the lack of progress that investigators have made in finding her.

Maya Millete disappeared from her family’s home in Chula Vista – just 10 miles north of the U.S.-Mexico-border – on January 7, 2021.

Millete’s sister, Maricris Drouaillet, told Fox News the Chula Vista Police Department has remained tight-lipped about the case.

"It’s been 11 weeks, going for almost three months now," Drouaillet said. "I know (police) can’t really tell us much information … but they said they don’t have anything at all. So that’s just been really frustrating."

She added: "We do understand that it is an active investigation, but it’s taking so long."

Drouaillet and her husband Richard have been spearheading search parties in the area since Millete’s disappearance. Millete’s husband Larry, meanwhile, has cut off communication with them and has refused to help, Drouaillet said.

MASSACHUSETTS WOMAN LAST SEEN WALKING HER DOG PROMPTS POLICE SEARCH; CAR FOUND IN NEW HAMPSHIRE

Last month, police served a search warrant at the home Millete shares with her husband, Larry Millete, and their three kids.

Larry Millete did not respond to Fox News’ request for comment. The Chula Vista Police Department was not available for comment.

Millete’s case is still being investigated as a missing persons case and no people of interest have been identified, according to Drouaillet.

Community members have been aiding the search effort to find Millete. One Facebook group, for example, "Maya Millete’s Search Warriors" was formed to take some of the burden off of Millete’s family. The group organized a search party on Sunday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We will find answers, eventually," Drouaillet’s husband, Richard, told San Diego’s FOX 5 on Sunday. "We just have to keep doing what we’re going, keep that pressure on the police department to keep moving forward. Don’t let it become a cold case. We’re not going to allow that – we’re going to get answers."