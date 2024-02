Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

A middle school in Beverly Hills, California, is investigating the circulation of nude photos of students generated by artificial intelligence (AI).

Staff at Beverly Vista Middle School were alerted last week to the dissemination of images that superimposed the faces of some of its students using AI.

"We want to make it unequivocally clear that this behavior is unacceptable and does not reflect the values of our school community," the district said in a statement provided to Fox News Digital. "Although we are aware of similar situations occurring all over the nation, we must act now. This behavior rises to a level that requires the entire community to work in partnership to ensure it stops immediately."

The district warned that technology is becoming more accessible to people of all ages and urged parents to speak with their children about the dangers of using it inappropriately.

The district noted that misusing AI in such acts may not technically be a crime, as the laws are still catching up with the technology.

"[W]e are working closely with the Beverly Hills Police Department throughout this investigation," the district said. "We assure you that if any criminal offenses are discovered, they will be addressed to the fullest extent possible."

The district warned that any student found to be creating, disseminating, or in possession of AI-generated images of this nature "will face disciplinary actions" including expulsion.

Administrators and counselors met with every class to reiterate its behavioral expectations and address the severity of the misuse of AI.

The Beverly Hills Police Department confirmed it has opened an investigation.