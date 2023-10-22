California man released from prison 7 weeks prior, and daughter arrested for involvement in murder over Rolex

A Brea, California man, who was recently released from prison, as well as his daughter, were arrested and charged for their involvement in the alleged fatal stabbing of a man over his Rolex watch.

The Newport Beach Police Department said officers responded to a 911 call at about 1:30 a.m. on Sept. 30, for a man on the ground and bleeding.

When officers arrived on the scene at 34th Street and Seashore Drive, they located 46-year-old Robert Tamaccio from Newport Beach who appeared to have been stabbed.

Emergency medical crews also responded and transported the victim to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police immediately launched an investigation by officers, detectives and crime scene investigation personnel into the stabbing, with the help of several other Orange County agencies.

The investigation led detectives to arresting 46-year-old Randolf Aguirre and his daughter, 30-year-old Desirre Aguirre on Oct. 3, 2023 at about 5 p.m.

FOX 11 in Los Angeles reported that investigators said the father-daughter duo fled the scene with Tomaccio’s shoes and Rolex watch.

Randolph was charged with murder, robbery and a parole violation, while Desirre was charged with robbery.

Arrest records show Randolf Aguirre was released from a state prison just seven weeks before the fatality.

He served three years and eight months for a separate case on assault charges, making him a "three-striker," meaning he could face a minimum sentence of 25 years in prison.

But he could also face the death penalty if convicted on the latest charges.

Police ask anyone with additional information about the incident to contact Detective R. Stucken at 949-644-3797.