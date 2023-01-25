California man out on parole arrested for carjacking, kidnapping and home invasion robbery

A California parolee is in custody again, accused of a carjacking, kidnapping and home invasion robbery.

Riverside police say Ronald Rafeek Legardy Jr., 42, was on parole for a previous carjacking out of San Bernardino County. He was taken into custody for the alleged crimes that took place Jan. 20.

At approximately 12:40 p.m. officers respond to a reported carjacking in downtown. The suspect reportedly approached a woman stopped in her car, brandished a firearm and then carjacked and kidnapped her at gunpoint. He forced her to drive away. After circling the area, the victim was able to escape and Legardy allegedly drove off with the stolen car.

About 40 minutes later officers received a call regarding a person matching the carjacking suspect's description knocking on doors in the 5900 block of Meadowbrook Lane. The suspect was seen talking to an elderly man before they both disappeared.

When officers arrived they found the carjacking suspect inside and the elderly man beaten, shoved inside a closet and concealed underneath a pile of clothing. The elderly man lived alone, and there should not have been anyone else inside his home.

Legardy was safely apprehended by officers, and is currently being held without bail.



The elderly male victim was taken to a local hospital for injuries to his upper body and head. He has since been released over the weekend.



The adult female victim of the carjacking and kidnapping did not sustain any injuries.

The weapon believed to have been used by the suspect was located inside the scene of the home invasion robbery and determined to be a pellet gun resembling a Glock-style pistol, according to a police news release. The stolen vehicle taken during the carjacking was also found parked outside the home along the street.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Riverside Police Department.