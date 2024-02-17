Expand / Collapse search
California man mauled, killed by pit bulls in yard: police

California police found 13 pit bulls in the man's backyard that he may have been breeding

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
A 35-year-old man in Compton, California, was viciously mauled by pit bulls on Friday morning, police said. (FOX 11)

A California man is dead after he was reportedly viciously mauled by pit bulls in his backyard.

According to the Compton Fire Department and the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department, authorities responded to a 911 call on Friday morning at around 8 a.m.

Authorities said that a woman made a frantic call that her 35-year-old boyfriend was severely hurt after being attacked by pit bulls.

When authorities arrived, they found the man dead in a dog kennel in the couple's backyard of their Compton, California home.

Pit bulls

A 35-year-old man, who may have been breeding pit bulls, was found mauled to death Friday morning in the backyard of his Compton, California home. (FOX 11)

Following the attack, authorities began investigating what led up to the vicious dog attack.

Officials with the sheriff's office said the mauling was believed to have occurred around 7:30 or 8 p.m. Thursday.

Pit bulls

The 35-year-old was found dead in a pit bull kennel in California. (FOX 11)

Authorities referenced surveillance video that depicted part of the attack.

Police said that the man appeared to have been feeding the dogs at the time of the gruesome attack.

They said that some of the dogs began fighting, which led to the ultimate attack on the man.

Pit bulls

The incident occurred at the intersection of N Thorson Ave. and E Saunders St. in Compton, California. (FOX 11)

Investigators said that the couple had 13 pit bulls at their home – 5 adults and 8 puppies.

The Los Angeles County Animal Control also responded to the residence to remove the pit bulls from the backyard area, and they will determine if any of the dogs will need to be euthanized.

The investigation is still ongoing, authorities said.

The identity of the man is not being disclosed at this time.

