California man climbs inside farm equipment, gets trapped for 2 days

A California man was rescued Tuesday after getting stuck inside farm equipment at a vineyard for two days, according to authorities.

The unidentified man was found after the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office in Santa Rosa received a complaint earlier in the morning of a suspicious vehicle parked on private property in the city, about 60 miles north of San Francisco.

A deputy responded and located the vehicle, which was parked in a location that "made no sense," the sheriff's office said. A hat was also found resting on a nearby piece of farm equipment.

CALIFORNIA HIT-AND-RUN INVESTIGATION: AUNT WANTS ‘SCUM’ BEHIND DEATHS OF 3 GIRLS TO ‘TURN THEMSELVES IN’

The deputy went to investigate and "found way more than the hat." according to authorities.

"The occupant of the vehicle had, inexplicably, decided to climb into the shaft of the vineyard fan and became completely stuck inside the shaft," the sheriff's office wrote in a statement. "He had been stuck there for two days before we found him."

Local firefighters responded to the scene and extricated the man from the vineyard fan shaft. When questioned as to why he was there in the first place, the man claimed he liked to take photos of the engines of old farm equipment, authorities said.

However, the sheriff's office didn't appear to buy his explanation.

CALIFORNIA MAN WEARING RED CAPE ARRESTED AFTER SMOKING METH, BREAKING INTO HOME, SHERIFF SAYS

"After a thorough investigation which revealed the farm equipment wasn’t antique and the man had far more methamphetamine than camera equipment, the motivation to climb into the fan shaft remains a total mystery," the sheriff's office said.

Deputies chose not to arrest the man at the scene, noting he required medical treatment after his "unintended multi-day stay in the fan shaft," according to the statement.

The sheriff's office will be recommending charges of trespassing and drug possession, as well as violations of an outstanding probation case and a pending case – for which the suspect was currently out of custody on pre-trial release.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Lucky for this guy the citizen called in to report his vehicle, otherwise this story ends with a far more tragic outcome," the statement added. "Instead he should make a full recovery and hopefully be wiser for the experience."