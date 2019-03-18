Expand / Collapse search
California Man arrested for riding horse while drunk

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
The Santa Cruz man was arrested for public intoxication. 

The Santa Cruz man was arrested for public intoxication.  (Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office)

A Santa Cruz, California man who allegedly engaged in a little drunken horseplay last weekend found out that riding a horse while intoxicated can be just as hazardous as operating a vehicle in the eyes of the law.

California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers arrested a man riding a horse along State Route 152 near Watsonville, in the southeastern part of Santa Cruz County, for public intoxication on Sunday.

“Remember it is illegal to not only drive a vehicle under the influence, but also a bicycle, motorized scooter, hoverboard, and a horse,” CHP wrote in an Instagram post.

CHP referred to the man as a “suspected DUI rider,” in the post. “Yes, we did say rider!”

The man was not arrested for driving under the influence, but after an investigation, he may be charged with DUI, Fox’s Bay Area station KTVU reported.

The man was taken to a sobering center and the horse was brought home by a family member, KTVU said.