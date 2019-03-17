Expand / Collapse search
Good News
California boy, 5, sworn in as junior officer by cops at his birthday party

Frank Miles
By Frank Miles | Fox News
The Santa Ana Police Department sent over a few of its officers to Ewinn’s party Saturday afternoon — “to swear him in as a Jr. officer.”  (Santa Ana Police Department)

A boy in California loves the police, and got a special birthday treat as he turned 5 years old from the men and women in blue.

The Santa Ana Police Department sent over a few of its officers Saturday afternoon to the party of the boy named Ewinn — “to swear him in as a Jr. officer.”

Cpl. Caprice Kirkpatrick told Fox News on Sunday night that the boy wants to be a police officer when he grows up, so they brought over soccer balls and cones as gifts and gave him a sticker of a police badge.

The department posted pictures of the joyous celebration on social media, using the hashtag, #communitypolicing

