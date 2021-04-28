California inmate escapes jail after breaking through ‘several layers of building material,’ authorities say

A search is underway in California for a 45-year-old inmate who escaped from jail on Monday night, authorities said.

Charlie Everitt, also known as "Mikey," broke out of the John Latorraca Correctional Center in Merced County at around 8 p.m., the Merced County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Everitt was able to forcibly break through several layers of building material, make his way through the perimeter fencing, and escape jail custody," officials said.

At the time of his escape, Everitt had a shaved head and was wearing blue-colored inmate clothing.

Everitt, of Sacramento, was serving time for DUI, gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and for causing great bodily injury, FOX26 Fresno reported.

In October 2019, Everitt was driving under the influence and crashed head-on with another vehicle, killing two people, the Merced Sun-Star reported.

Authorities asked anyone with information on Everitt’s whereabouts to call the sheriff’s office at 209-385-7445.

Everitt was the seventh inmate this year to escape from one of two jails in the county.

In January, six inmates escaped from the Merced County Jail using a homemade rope to scale down the building. Two of those inmates remain on the loose as of Monday, according to the Sun-Star.