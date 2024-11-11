California inmate accused of killing cellmate convicted of child trafficking

An inmate at a California prison is accused of killing his cellmate, who was convicted of multiple charges, including child trafficking.

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) said on Monday it is investigating a homicide that took place at Kern Valley State Prison on Saturday.

Gregory Clark, 58, was observed by officers in his cell with blood on his clothing at around 3:19 p.m. on Saturday, according to the CDCR. His cellmate, 41-year-old Darius Swain, was seen unresponsive in the cell – prompting a call for assistance.

Clark was removed without incident and medical staff, who called 911, began life-saving measures on Swain.

Swain was pronounced dead at 3:48 p.m. by paramedics in the prison's Treatment and Triage Area.

He arrived at the prison in March 2019 from Alameda County, where he was sentenced to life with the possibility of parole for human trafficking of a minor with force, pimping, pandering, second-degree robbery and felon in possession of a firearm.

Clark was put in restrictive housing pending an investigation by the prison's Investigative Services Unit.

He arrived at the prison in March 2011 from Los Angeles County, where he was sentenced to 22 years for domestic violence, enhancement of use of a deadly weapon, prior prison term and prior felony conviction of a serious offense.

On Jan. 25, 2021, he was sentenced to two additional years in Kern County for assault by a prisoner with a deadly weapon.

The Kern County Coroner will determine Swain's cause of death. Details surrounding what took place between the two men were not available.