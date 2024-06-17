Expand / Collapse search
Georgia inmate had 'personal relationship' with prison employee he killed: police

Smith State Prison inmate left a suicide note, Georgia officials say

Andrea Vacchiano By Andrea Vacchiano Fox News
The Georgia inmate who was involved in a disturbing murder-suicide at Smith State Prison reportedly had a relationship with the prison worker he killed, according to officials.

Jaydrekus Hart, a voluntary manslaughter convict, killed a 24-year-old prison employee named Aureon Shavea Grace early Sunday morning at the prison facility located in Glennville. Grace, who was employed by the food service company Aramark, was working in the prison's kitchen at the time.

Officials say that Hart fatally shot Grace at around 4:30 a.m. before turning the gun on himself. Grace was declared deceased at the scene, while Hart was later pronounced dead at a local hospital. 

The Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC) told Fox News Digital that its investigators believe the two decedents had a personal relationship.

Split image of Smith State Prison and Jaydrekus Hart

Jaydrekus Hart, an inmate at Smith State Prison, was reportedly behind the recent murder-suicide. (Georgia Department of Corrections / Google Maps)

"During the course of the investigation, it was discovered that a personal relationship existed between Aramark employee Grace and offender Hart," a spokesperson said. 

"A suicide note was also discovered that appears to have been left by Hart."

The GDC spokesperson did not disclose the nature of the relationship. Officials are still investigating how Hart obtained a gun in prison.

Wide shot of Smith State Prison

Georgia officials say that the suspect was serving time over a manslaughter incident. (Google Maps)

Hart was serving a 20-year prison sentence at the time of his death. He was scheduled to be released from prison in June 2043.

The GDC is still investigating the murder-suicide. No additional details are available at this time.

Smith State Prison sign

The Georgia Department of Corrections is actively investigating the Smith State Prison incident. (Google Maps)

"This was an isolated incident and the investigation remains open and active," the GDC told Fox News Digital. "We will not be able to comment further at this time as the investigation continues."

Andrea Vacchiano is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. You can follow her on X at @andrea_vacch or send story tips to andrea.vacchiano@fox.com.