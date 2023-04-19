California homeless man who plowed into teens, killing 1, wanted for other crimes, including stabbing: police

A homeless man accused of plowing his vehicle into a group of teenagers in California, resulting in one dead, is wanted for a string of crimes in various cities, authorities said.

Austin Eis, 24, faces multiple felony charges in connection with the Tuesday incident. He is charged with murder, attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, resisting a police officer, and brandishing, the Ventura County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.

Authorities believe Eis was homeless and living in his car.

Deputies were called Tuesday afternoon near Westlake High School in Thousand Oaks and found a sedan had driven off the side of a road and flipped over, FOX Los Angeles reported. Investigators said Eis drove the car into four high school students. One student, identified by relatives as 15-year-old Wesley Welling, died at the scene.

The other three victims, a 15-year-old boy and two girls, ages 14 and 16, were taken to a hospital. The sheriff's office said two of the victims have since been released. The other remains in critical condition.

Eis was wanted before the crash in connection with the stabbing of a Walmart employee in Simi Valley. The employee was being treated at a hospital.

"Violence like this can’t be tolerated, and we’re disgusted by what happened at our Simi Valley store," a Walmart statement to Fox News Digital said. "Our thoughts and prayers are with our associate for a healthy recovery, and we’ll work closely with local law enforcement throughout their investigation."

Eis is also wanted in connection to a domestic violence incident involving family members in Camarillo, which allegedly occurred after the stabbing.

He is being held on $5 million bail and is expected to appear in court Thursday.