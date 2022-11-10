California home broken into, safe containing 3 Olympic medals taken from US women’s volleyball member

Authorities in Southern California said three Olympic medals belonging to a U.S. women's volleyball team member were stolen during a home burglary last week, the second instance in which a team member had their medal taken this year.

The Orange County Sheriff's Department said a residence in Laguna Hills was broken into on the evening of Oct. 29 where the medals were being temporarily stored.

The medals – a gold, silver and bronze – belong to a member of the 2012, 2016 and 2020 U.S. women's volleyball teams. They were in a safe that was taken. The volleyball team won the gold at the most recent games in Tokyo, which was delayed a year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The silver was won during the 2012 London Olympics and the bronze was captured in the 2016 games hosted by Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

OLYMPIC COMMITTEE IN TALKS WITH 10 POSSIBLE HOSTS FOR 2036 SUMMER GAMES

Authorities have not identified which athlete the medals belonged to. Fox News Digital has reached out to the sheriff's department.

Investigators have not identified a suspect in the case.

Earlier this year, the owners of a barbershop in Anaheim, also in Orange County, returned a medal belonging to Jordyn Poulter. The Olympian reported it stolen on May 25 when she discovered her car broken into at a parking garage in Anaheim.

The barbershop owners found it in a plastic bag outside the business and handed it over to the police.

The 31-year-old suspect charged in the case has a "lengthy criminal history," police said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Poulter was part of the team that won gold at the Tokyo Olympics.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.