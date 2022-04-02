Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Los Angeles
Published

California hiker's body found after two weeks with dog, barely alive, still by his side

The man's dog was by his side for 16 days

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 2 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 2

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Los Angeles hiker has been identified after being found in the city's Griffith Park on Thursday night.

Officials said that the body was identified as Oscar Alejandro Hernandez, 29, who was reported missing over two weeks ago, according to Fox 11 Los Angeles.

CALIFORNIA INDUSTRIAL FACILITY EXPLOSION INJURES MULTIPLE PEOPLE

This undated photo released by the Los Angeles Police Departement shows Oscar Alejandro Hernandez. A hiker who went missing two weeks earlier was found dead in Griffith Park with his dog by his side, authorities said.

This undated photo released by the Los Angeles Police Departement shows Oscar Alejandro Hernandez. A hiker who went missing two weeks earlier was found dead in Griffith Park with his dog by his side, authorities said. (Courtesy of Los Angeles Police Department vis AP)

Hernandez was last seen on March 17 around 2:30 a.m. and was reported to be in a red 2004 Ford explorer, according to the report.

He was found after the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a call on Thursday night at just before 7:15 p.m.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A Los Angeles hiker has been identified after being found in the city's Griffith Park on Thursday night.

A Los Angeles hiker has been identified after being found in the city's Griffith Park on Thursday night. (Fox 11)

Hernandez's dog, "King," was found by authorities beside the body, and was there for 16 days while by his side, according to authorities.

The dog was described as weak, but still alive.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.

Your Money