California Gov. Gavin Newsom signs bill decriminalizing jaywalking

Advocates of the bill decriminalizing jaywalking argued that it will end instances of racial profiling

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
California Gov. Gavin Newson on Friday signed a bill that decriminalizes jaywalking, allowing pedestrians to cross the street away from intersection without being ticketed – provided it is safe to do so. 

The Freedom to Walk Act, or AB-2147, was introduced by Assemblymember Phil Ting, D-San Francisco. Under the bill, an officer can stop and cite a pedestrian for jaywalking when a "reasonably careful person would realize there is an immediate danger of a collision." 

People camp in tents under a shady tree on the sidewalk near Skid Row during a heat wave in downtown Los Angeles, California on September 2, 2022. 

People camp in tents under a shady tree on the sidewalk near Skid Row during a heat wave in downtown Los Angeles, California on September 2, 2022.  (PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

"It should not be a criminal offense to safely cross the street. When expensive tickets and unnecessary confrontations with police impact only certain communities, it’s time to reconsider how we use our law enforcement resources and whether our jaywalking laws really do protect pedestrians," Ting said in a press release. "Plus, we should be encouraging people to get out of their cars and walk for health and environmental reasons." 

Ting’s office argued that jaywalking is "arbitrarily enforced" in California and tickets are "disproportionately given to people of color and lower-income individuals who cannot afford tickets that can often total hundreds of dollars." 

File photo of California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

File photo of California Gov. Gavin Newsom. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Another rationale for the bill, Ting’s office argued, is that it will end instances where an arrest or citation for jaywalking escalates into violence. 

Jared Sanchez, Senior Policy Advocate for CalBike, said jaywalking laws "create opportunities for police to racially profile." 

"A jaywalking ticket can turn into a potentially life-threatening police encounter, especially for Black people, who are disproportionately targeted and suffer the most severe consequences of inequitable law enforcement." 

The law goes into effect on Jan. 1, 2023. 

