California fraud suspects used unemployment cards to make purchases, access cash: authorities

A crackdown on an alleged fraud operation in California involving unemployment benefits has resulted in the arrests of 27 suspects, authorities said Wednesday.

Under the investigation in Torrance – about 21 miles south of downtown Los Angeles – authorities confiscated 130 debit cards issued by the state Employment Development Department (EDD) as well as $150,000 in cash and four handguns, KCBS-TV of Los Angeles reported.

SHARON OSBOURNE SAYS SHE AND OZZY WERE VICTIMS OF CREDIT CARD FRAUD

“Most debit cards were issued in third parties’ names, including identity theft victims, with a value of up to $20,000,” Torrance police Sgt. Alexander Martinez told the station. “The suspects possessed numerous cards and would often use the cards to make high-end purchases and make cash withdrawals from ATMs.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The arrests have occurred since Sept. 10, the report said.

Authorties asked that anyone who received a letter from the EDD despite not applying for benefits call their local police department, KCBS-TV reported.

Financial losses were suffered by the state, not individuals, the Daily Breeze of Hermosa Beach reported.