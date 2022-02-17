California man arrested after woman’s Foot Locker stabbing caught on video

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Chaos erupted at a Los Angeles Foot Locker store during a release event for new Nike sneakers Wednesday, when a brawl among people waiting in line led to a woman’s stabbing, video shows.

TMZ, which obtained the video and published a censored version, reported that an eyewitness saw an argument escalate to violence – and ultimately a stabbing attack that sent a woman to the hospital and a man to county jail.

The video appears to show a group of people fighting, including both men and women, on the sidewalk outside the store on Melrose Avenue. A man in a black T-shirt jumps over a barrier and allegedly stabs a woman in the midsection before fleeing.

GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING

FREEWAY SIGNS SLAM LOS ANGELES DA GASCON AS SNUBBED DEPUTIES CRY FOUL OVER HIS TOWN HALL WITH PUBLIC DEFENDERS

Police told Fox News Digital they arrested Darryl Jones, 37, on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon about an hour after the 2:20 p.m. attack.

The victim, a 30-year-old woman, was rushed to the hospital, where she was listed in "unknown condition."

Jones is being held in L.A. County Jail on $115,000 bail, records show.

The stabbing happened near where Shawn Laval Smith allegedly fatally stabbed UCLA grad student Brianna Kupfer to death in her furniture store job at Croft House last month.

Smith’s arraignment hearing was rescheduled Thursday for late April.

Los Angeles, like other big American cities, is experiencing a sharp spike in violent crime. At the same time, progressive activists are pushing to "defund police" and Democratic District Attorney George Gascon is facing a second recall petition for policies critics and victims’ families say are too lenient on violent criminals – even convicted murderers.

LOS ANGELES NEIGHBORHOOD GROUP IN MELROSE INSTALLS LICENSE PLATE READERS TO COUNTER CRIME WAVE

Earlier this week the DA touted his office’s success in getting five condemned criminals removed from death row.

Last year, with the neighborhood facing a spike in shootings and robberies, the community group Melrose Action raised tens of thousands of dollars to install license plate readers in the area.

The crime wave included the shooting death of a local Shoe Palace employee in an alleged dispute over a raffle.

Fox News’ Louis Casiano and Sarah Rumpf contributed to this report.