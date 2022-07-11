California firefighters respond to blaze at San Francisco homeless encampment

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Multiple fire departments responded to a large homeless encampment fire in Oakland, California, on Monday.

Reports say thick plumes of smoke can be seen from miles around the fire. Law enforcement athorities have not announced whether there have been any injuries.

Local media reports that fires at this particular encampment have become a relatively common occurrence, with at least four taking place within the "last several months."

The homeless encampment spans roughly 25 blocks, and sections of it routinely catch fire. Estimates say roughly 300 people live in the area, according to SFist.

Previous fires at the San Francisco location took the lives of one person who was trapped in an RV trailer. Two dogs also died in another fire.

The blaze comes as California struggles to address its ongoing homeless crisis, which has led many residents to flee the state.