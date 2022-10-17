California firefighters rescue victim who fell 150 feet off observation deck near Golden Gate Bridge

Firefighters in California rescued a person who fell 150 feet down a cliff overlooking San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge over the weekend, authorities said.

The incident happened just after 5 a.m. Saturday near the edge of Battery Spencer, an observation deck that looks across at the Golden Gate Bridge, the Southern Marin Fire District said.

First responders found the victim conscious and set up a rope system to safely lift the injured individual up the cliff.

The victim sustained minor injuries and was rushed to Marin General Hospital. No further details about the individual were immediately released.

Fire officials thanked all the teams who took part in the rescue.

"Excellent job to all the crews involved!" officials said. "The skills to coordinate and communicate in rescuing the victim is a testament to the professionalism and teamwork our agencies bring to the community on a daily basis."

Officials reminded visitors to stay away from the cliff’s edge and to pay attention to warning signs around the area.