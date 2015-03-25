Expand / Collapse search
Last Update January 13, 2015

California family settles lawsuit over accident involving rifle on police motorcycle

By | Associated Press

CHINO, Calif. – The family of a California elementary school student who was injured when another child pulled the trigger of a rifle mounted on a police motorcycle has settled a lawsuit.

The Inland Valley Daily Bulletin reported Friday (http://bit.ly/195v7Qy) that the family accepted a $5,000 settlement from the city of Chino.

The rifle was locked to the side of the motorcycle on display at Newman Elementary School during an anti-drug assembly in October. Three children were hurt when the bullet struck a metal plate and disintegrated where the barrel rests against a weapons mount.

City spokeswoman Michelle Van Der Linden says the settlement was reached with the family of a student who had ringing in his ears because of the incident.

Information from: Inland Valley Daily Bulletin, http://www.dailybulletin.com