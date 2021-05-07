Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Earthquakes
Published

California earthquake rattles Lake Tahoe area

There were no immediate reports of major damage

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 6Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 6

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A magnitude-4.7 earthquake rattled Northern California near Lake Tahoe and Reno, Nevada, Thursday evening, according to the U.S. Geographical Survey.

The quake's epicenter was said to be northwest of Truckee, and the temblor was felt as far away as Sacramento, according to FOX 40 in Sacramento. 

It hit around 9:35 p.m., preceded by a magnitude 3.2 temblor and followed by a 3.1 aftershock a few miles away near Sierraville. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

There were no immediate reports of major damage, according to FOX 40

Thousands of people were reportedly without power in Nevada County, California, because of the quake, according to local news source YubaNet. 

Your Money