California donut shop owner accused of making, selling ‘pink cocaine’

A California man has been arrested after authorities said he was making and peddling a new synthetic drug known as "pink cocaine."

Luis Carrillo-Moyeda, 32, was identified as a primary suspect after detectives uncovered evidence of the manufacturing and sale of illegal narcotics out of a business located in the 400 block of Blossom Hill Road in San Jose, the San Jose Police Department said Wednesday.

Carillo-Moyeda owns the Yum Yum Donut shop in a shopping center on Blossom Hill Road, according to records obtained by FOX2 KTVU.

Detectives executed search warrants for the suspect’s home and place of business on Jan. 19 and recovered various illegal narcotics, narcotics manufacturing parts, large amounts of cash, an unregistered firearm and ammunition, police said.

MAN ARRESTED FOR PEDDLING BUSINESS CARDS WITH FREE COCAINE SAMPLES STAPLED ON

Carrillo-Moyeda was allegedly manufacturing and peddling a substance known as "Tusi," "2C," "Pink Cocaine," "Pantera Rosa" or "Pink Panther."

The illegal narcotics are a new synthetic drug made from a mixture of ketamine, methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA), methamphetamine, cocaine, and opioids, police said. The substance appears pink.

ALL ROADS ‘LEAD BACK TO FENTANYL’: CITY OVERRUN WITH DRUGS SEES PROGRESS AFTER OVERWHELMED POLICE GET NEW HELP

Dr. Daniel Nelson, of Santa Clara Valley Medical Center, told the local station that the mixture of drugs can be deadly, with possible symptoms including agitation, hallucinations, psychosis and hyperstimulation.

San Jose Police spokeswoman Tanya Hernandez warned that this type of narcotic has recently caught the attention of law enforcement.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We are starting to see it, more cases of it. So, we just wanted the public to be aware that it is out there," she told the station.