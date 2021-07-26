California deputy killed during standoff with suspect; another injured: reports

A chaotic standoff in Kern County, California, resulted in two deputies being shot-- one fatally--while SWAT team tried to gain entry to a home, reports said.

The suspect was also shot but their condition has not been released.

Deputies responded to the home in Wasco at about 1 p.m. to reports of shots being fired, Bakersfield Now reported. The Los Angeles Times reported that the SWAT team tried to gain entry into the home about two hours later and the gunman opened fire and hit two SWAT deputies.

The gunman was also shot and taken to a nearby hospital. His condition was not immediately known. There were reportedly two other individuals inside the home at the time of the standoff. Their conditions are not known.

Multiple officials and law enforcement agencies offered their condolences to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. The office did not confirm the death of the deputy. The office did not immediately respond to an after-hours email from Fox News.

Wasco Mayor Alex Garcia released a statement confirming the death.

"At this time I would like to share that my heart goes out to the families of both the deputies. Nothing can prepare us for tragedies such as these," the statement read.

The county’s district attorney’s office tweeted a statement Sunday evening, "Our deepest condolences to family, friends & fellow deputies of the KC Deputy Sheriff who was killed in the line of duty today. We also pray for a speedy recovery for the second deputy wounded. A tremendous tragedy and loss for the Kern County Sheriff’s Office and our community. Our hearts are broken."