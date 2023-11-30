California dad cashed in on teen daughter's nude pics online: cops

A California dad whose 16-year-old daughter grossed $40,000 selling nude photos online faces sex trafficking charges for sharing in the profits and permitting her illegal dealings, police said.

Scott Davis, 46, was taken into custody on November 15 after El Dorado County Sheriff's detectives carried out a search warrant at his residence, the agency wrote in a Tuesday press release.

The department's Sex Crimes Detectives and High Tech Sex Crimes Unit began investigating the teen's online dealings in August, the agency said.

The girl reportedly "had a very well known online presence on a variety of social media platforms" – and an investigation revealed that she grossed approximately $40,000 selling nude photos of herself, police said.

Her father knew about her illegal activity, detectives learned, and he had been complicit in obtaining some of her profits.

Davis faces a variety of felony charges, according to sheriff's department records: two counts of aggravated child abuse, one count of human trafficking of a minor, one count of procuring a minor for a sex act, one count of pimping for a prostitute over 16 and one count of intimidation in using a minor for obscene matter.

Fox News Digital could not reach the El Dorado County Sheriff's Department for further details on the case. Their investigation is still ongoing, with detectives urging anyone with knowledge of the case to come forward.

It is unclear when Davis will appear in court or whether he has retained an attorney. He is being held on $4 million bail, according to sheriff's records.