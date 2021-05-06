California Cypress College union claims firing of anti-cop professor had 'chilling effect' on workplace safety

A California faculty union has accused Cypress College of "failure to be anti-racist" and creating a "chilling effect" on workplace safety after it fired an anti-police communications professor who talked down to a student over his presentation condemning cancel culture.

She made the claim, before a virtual class of sophomore students, that calling 911 during an armed home invasion would actually further put her life in danger.

"United Faculty stands in solidarity with all our faculty in protecting their academic freedom and the right to a safe work environment, free of hostility and threats to their physical safety and emotional well-being," the United Faculty union’s president, Christie Diep, and lead negotiator, Mohammad Abdel Haq, said in a statement Monday.

They also claimed that the college had placed minority faculty members at risk of becoming "targets of White supremacist organizations" after it parted ways with the first-year professor.

"The failure to issue a clear and strong statement of support for faculty under the existing circumstances is a failure to be anti-racist," the statement continued. "Some of our colleagues have been mistakenly identified as the professor in the video through Cypress College official social media pages, and they have had to deal with very traumatic experiences involving racist and sexist attacks, a tarnishing of their reputation, and sharing of their personal information on social media."

The adjunct professor, whose name has not been publicly released, was seen on video confronting a student who suggested police were "heroes" in a presentation arguing against "cancel culture."

In his presentation, 19-year-old Braden Ellis defended the TV shows "Cops" and "Paw Patrol," as well as food products like Aunt Jemima syrup and Uncle Ben’s rice.

Ellis argued that removing the police-inspired cartoon dog from Nickelodeon’s "Paw Patrol" would mean failing to show children a possible career path in a show dedicated to doing just that.

The professor took issue with his characterization of police as good guys and claimed she would be in "more danger" if she called 911 during an armed home invasion and cops responded.

"A lot of police officers have committed an atrocious crime and have gotten away with it and have never been convicted," she tells the class.

Even after he agrees with her that bad actors of all stripes should face justice, she continues to decry police in front of the students.

Her remarks followed a presentation in which Ellis also praised the First Amendment and argued against "canceling" proponents of cancel culture itself, suggesting that would only make the problem worse.

"Canceling and destroying someone for a simple mistake is a terrible precedent for our country, and we need to begin civil discussion again," he said during his presentation.

Later, after the professor had been placed on a leave of absence and the school said she was not returning next semester, Ellis told Fox News he was praying for her career and future.