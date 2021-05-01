California Cypress College professor on leave of absence after claiming police aren't 'heroes', student reacts

It seems that academia's unbridled wokeism does have limits, after all -- at least in this case, where the subject didn't have tenure.

A left-wing California college professor who defended cancel culture and repeatedly talked down to a student who called police "heroes" has herself been canceled after video of the virtual class went viral.

The unidentified, first-year adjunct professor at Cypress College in Cypress, Calif., claimed she would be in "more danger" if she called 911 during an armed home invasion and cops responded.

Now she’s on a leave of absence for the rest of the semester and will not be returning in the fall, the school said in a statement early Saturday morning.

"Cypress College takes great pride in fostering a learning environment for students where ideas and opinions are exchanged as a vital piece of the educational journey," the school said in a statement. "Our community fully embraces this culture; students often defend one another’s rights to express themselves freely, even when opinions differ. Any efforts to suppress free and respectful expression on our campus will not be tolerated."

The educator told 19-year-old student Braden Ellis, a business major, that police were created in the American South to track down runaway slaves and suggested that policing is inherently a form of systemic racism.

"I pray for the success of Cypress College, but we need to root out this liberal ideology that’s tearing our country apart," Ellis told Fox News Saturday after the school’s announcement. "Always do it with gentleness and respect, but Republicans, conservatives, Christians and independent thinkers need to fight back and defend our country’s values."

Video of the exchange shows his calm response to the teacher’s aggressive line of questioning and attempt to derail his arguments against cancel culture and antipolice sentiment.

The video begins with the professor responding to Ellis’ arguments, noting, "A lot of police officers have committed an atrocious crime and have gotten away with it and have never been convicted."

"People that do bad things should be brought to justice," Ellis responds. "I agree with that."

The presentation itself is not seen in the video, but Ellis said he argued against "cancel culture" and mentioned several controversies involving TV shows and the police as part of an assignment for a communications class he is taking to fulfill a graduation requirement.

The Nickelodeon children’s show "Paw Patrol" faced backlash over a police-inspired cartoon puppy. The decades-old "Cops" series was briefly pulled from production and A&E’s "Live PD" was canceled.

"They got canned off of TV," Ellis told Fox News Friday. "I brought that up."

Despite the fiasco, Ellis declined to identify the teacher by name and said she deserved to maintain at least some privacy.

"I pray for her continued success in her career," he said Saturday, after the school's announcement. "Our country needs unity and bad. Keep praying for America."