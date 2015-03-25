California city officials go door-to-door for dog license checks

Inspectors are going door-to-door in one Riverside County city checking to ensure every resident's dog is vaccinated and licensed.

The Press Enterprise newspaper says Eastvale contracted for a part-time license inspector in its 2013-14 agreement with Riverside County for animal control service.

Inspectors began canvassing neighborhoods in August and as of Oct. 24 had written 225 "fix it" citations.

Owners are given 20 days to get their animals vaccinated against rabies, licensed, micro chipped and, if needed, spayed or neutered. The ticket is then cleared.

Eastvale spokeswoman Michele Nissen tells the newspaper the city chose to use a license inspector after receiving a number of complaints about dogs roaming loose.

Nissen says there are an estimated 8,600 dogs in Eastvale. Only about 1,100 are licensed.

The program is expected to generate about $200,000 in revenue.