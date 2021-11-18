Several California children sick after clinic administers wrong COVID vaccine doses

At least two California children were left sick after a clinic administered the wrong dose of the coronavirus vaccine to 14 kids.

"I'm here tonight to report my story because it's unacceptable; you expect your medical professionals to give you correct doses," parent Denise Iserloth told ABC7 .

Iserloth said she took her two children, ages eight and 11, to Sutter Health pediatric vaccine clinic in Antioch over the weekend, where they received 20 micrograms of dosage instead of the recommended 10.

All in, 14 children who visited the clinic on Saturday were given the wrong dose.

Sutter Health said in a statement that it warned the parents of the mistake, explaining, "As soon as we learned of this, we contacted the parents and advised them of CDC guidance in this situation."

But Iserloth said she wasn’t made aware of the error until 10 hours after the shots were administered. Both of her children stayed home from school on Monday with bad stomach aches, and her oldest child fell down twice in the hours following the shot.

"I understand the mandate, I tried to comply with it, and my children now have been given a double dose and I don't know the long-term side effects," Iserloth said.

Her husband, Shawn Iserloth, added that the couple "assumed that there was more in place to prevent this from happening, but obviously at this place there wasn't."

A local area physician told ABC 7 that the children should be okay, and the symptoms should subside after a couple of days. He added that children were tested with 10, 20, and 30 micrograms during clinical trials.

"Headache, muscle aches, fever in some cases, chills, but they should go away in a day or two. So I would say hold tight, don't worry too much and that's all expected," Dr. Chin-Hong said.

Sutter Health added that it is now reviewing how the mistake unfolded and how to prevent it from happening again.

"The safety of our patients is our top priority, and we immediately reviewed our processes to help make sure this doesn't happen again. According to the CDC, patients who receive a vaccine with an incorrect diluent volume may experience more arm soreness, fatigue, headache, or a fever in response to the dose given," Dr. Jimmy Hu, chair of the Sutter Health COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force, said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the Iserloths say they are waiting for an update on how the mistake happened to the 14 children.

"There has been nothing clarified as to how this happened to our children and the other 12 children involved and it is unacceptable and negligent, completely negligent on their part," Denise Iserloth said.

The incident in California comes as nearly 100 children in Maryland were also given the wrong doses of the vaccine. The children received shots that were diluted more than recommended at a clinic in the South Lake Elementary School in Montgomery Village last Wednesday.