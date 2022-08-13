California burglars crash vehicle into Beverly Hills Neiman Marcus

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A group of burglars drove a car through the front door of a Neiman Marcus in California early Saturday morning to steal merchandise from the luxury store, police said.

The burglary took place around 4:45 a.m. at the store in Beverly Hills. Officers were dispatched immediately to the store after receiving a report of an alarm going off, police said.

When law enforcement arrived, they found a dark-colored Chevrolet sedan had crashed through the metal gate and window of the store. The suspects had already fled with an undetermined amount of merchandise and goods.

Police Department detectives have begun conducting a follow-up investigation and gathering evidence from the theft, police told Fox News Digital.