CRIME
Published

California burglars crash vehicle into Beverly Hills Neiman Marcus

California thieves rammed a car into a luxury Neiman Marcus store in Beverly Hills on Saturday morning

By Sarah Rumpf | Fox News
A group of burglars drove a car through the front door of a Neiman Marcus in California early Saturday morning to steal merchandise from the luxury store, police said.

The burglary took place around 4:45 a.m. at the store in Beverly Hills. Officers were dispatched immediately to the store after receiving a report of an alarm going off, police said.

When law enforcement arrived, they found a dark-colored Chevrolet sedan had crashed through the metal gate and window of the store. The suspects had already fled with an undetermined amount of merchandise and goods.

    The Neiman Marcus in Beverly Hills was crashed into by a car on Saturday morning. (Apple Maps)

    Beverly Hills Police Department is investigating the theft that took place at a Neiman Marcus store. (Apple Maps)

Police Department detectives have begun conducting a follow-up investigation and gathering evidence from the theft, police told Fox News Digital. 

