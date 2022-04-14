Expand / Collapse search
California
Published

California proposes ban on sale of gas vehicles by 2035

The rule would fulfill a 2020 executive order from Gavin Newsom

By Anders Hagstrom | Fox News
California regulators unveiled a plan to ban the sale of new gas cars by 2035 on Thursday, the state's latest effort to combat greenhouse gas emissions.

The plan from the California Air Resources Board calls for 35% of new car sales in the state to be battery or hydrogen-powered by 2026, according to CNBC. The board will vote on the proposal in August.

California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom campaigns against the California recall election in Culver City on Sept. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

The order, if enacted, would represent the fruition of Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom's September 2020 executive order aiming to ban new gas and diesel vehicles by 2035.

"Pull away from the gas pumps," Newsom said. "Let us no longer be victims of geopolitical dictators that manipulate global supply chains and global markets."

Sales of electric cars are rising in the state, representing roughly 8% of total sales in 2020 and more than 12% in 2021, according to CNBC.

