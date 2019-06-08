Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Texas
Published

Coast Guard searching for Texas police chief knocked overboard by large wake

By Robert Gearty | Fox News
close
Kemah, Texas police chief missing after boating incidentVideo

Kemah, Texas police chief missing after boating incident

Coast Guard officials say Chris Reed went overboard when his boat hit a wake. He was not wearing a life jacket.

A Texas police chief who served in the Army as a paratrooper is missing after being knocked off his fishing boat into Galveston Bay by the wake of a passing large vessel.

The Coast Guard has been the directing the search for Kemah Police Chief Chris Reed since he went overboard at 4 p.m. Friday north of the Texas City Dike, Fox 26 Houston reported.

COAST GUARD RESCUES 23 ABOARD FAILED BOAT IN GULF OF MEXICO

“No. 1 he’s just a good cop,” Texas City Police Chief Joe Stanton said, according to the station. “He’s been in the county for a long time, working for several different agencies. I know he was a big part of Kemah and everything they were doing and accomplishing over there.”

FORMER OKLAHOMA STATE SENATOR FOUND DEAD WITH GUNSHOT WOUND IS 2ND GOP EX-LAWMAKER FOUND DEAD IN TWO DAYS

The Coast Guard sent boats and a helicopter in response to a report of a man overboard, the station reported.

Reed, 50, was out on his boat with his wife.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He wasn’t wearing a life jacket, the station reported.