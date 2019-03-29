California authorities say they found cocaine hidden in cereal boxes

California authorities on Friday said they uncovered a stash of cocaine hidden within multiple cereal boxes.

The drugs were found on Thursday afternoon after a California Highway Patrol (CHP) Merced officer pulled over a car on State Route 99 for a violation, the law enforcement agency said in a news release on Facebook.

After reaching the person inside, the officer spotted “several indicators of criminal activity,” police said.

Authorities ultimately found probable cause for a search, during which they found “three cereal boxes, each containing one kilogram of cocaine,” the news release said.

“The average price of a kilogram of cocaine is $28,000. Broken down and sold per gram, each cereal box would be worth $40,000,” police said. “These might be the most expensive cereal boxes in the world.”

The driver taken into custody was booked into Merced County Sheriff’s Office Jail, the news release said.