California
Published

California 15-year-old arrested for allegedly selling Xanax, psilocybin mushrooms, marijuana on social media

The teen sold the illegal drugs on the social media app, Telegram

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten
By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten | Fox News
A 15-year-old boy from California was arrested last month for allegedly running an illegal drug marketplace on the social media site Telegram. 

According to a press release from the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office, investigators were looking into the death of a female that was possibly the result of a drug overdose on Feb. 10.  

During the investigation, authorities identified the 15-year-old male suspect who was allegedly running an online drug marketplace on Telegram. The high school student sold alprazolam — the common name for Xanax — psilocybin mushrooms and marijuana products. 

Social media apps

The screen of a smartphone shows the logos of the apps VKontakte (top l-r), Twitter, RT News, Facebook, Instagram (bottom l-r) and Telegram. (Fernando Gutierrez-Juarez/picture alliance via Getty Images)

On March 16, the high school student agreed to sell an undercover agent Xanax, and a search warrant was executed on the boy’s residence in Oxnard, California. During the search, authorities seized the amount of Farmapram that was going to be sold to the detective.

Farmapram is medication manufactured in Mexico containing alprazolam, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said. 

Xanax

Seized packets of the tranquilizer Xanax on display at the Health Products Regulatory Authority (HPRA) Headquarters. (Niall Carson/PA Images via Getty Images)

Due to the boy’s age, he was arrested and released to his guardian. Police did not share his name. 

The case will be submitted to the District Attorney’s Office for review for potential criminal charges.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a writer on the breaking news team for Fox News Digital. You can reach her on Twitter at @s_rumpfwhitten.