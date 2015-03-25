Calif. police say Ariz. mom arrested in killing of kids after she directs them to hotel bodies

An Arizona woman who was arrested on suspicion of killing her two children after she tried to crash her car into an electrical box outside a Home Depot had a propane tank in her vehicle.

Santa Ana police spokesman Cpl. Anthony Bertagna said Sunday the 42-year-old woman tied a rope or belt around her neck as paramedics tried to rescue her.

Bertagna says officers found her son and daughter dead in a hotel room after the woman told police where to find them.

The Scottsdale woman was released from a hospital into police custody on Saturday night.

Officers also obtained a search warrant for the hotel room late Saturday.

Bertagna says children's father, who lives in a different state, hasn't been notified.

Further details are being withheld until he can be found.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. Check back soon for further information. AP's earlier story is below.

An apparently suicidal Arizona mother was arrested on suspicion of killing her two children after crashing her car in a Southern California supermarket then directing police to a nearby hotel room where the kids lay dead, authorities said.

The 42-year-old woman from Scottsdale, was released from a hospital into police custody on Saturday night, Santa Ana police spokesman Cpl. Anthony Bertagna said.

Coroner's officials were investigating the scene late Saturday, and the identities of the mother and two children along with the kids' cause of death were being withheld while relatives were notified, Bertagna said.

Earlier in the day, police in nearby Costa Mesa were called to an Albertsons parking lot where the woman had crashed her gray Honda Accord with a Georgia license plate into protective poles surrounding an electrical box, Costa Mesa police Sgt. Tim Starn said.

Police said the woman appeared to have been suicidal when officers responded to the crash site.

"It was clear that it was an intentional act," Costa Mesa Sgt. Tim Starn said.

As paramedics were taking her to the hospital, the woman told police where to find the children and what had happened to them, Bertagna said, but did not offer more details.

Officers found the children dead in a third-floor room at the Hampton Inn & Suites in Santa Ana.

The cause of death was under investigation, Bertagna said, but no weapon had been recovered from the scene.

It was not clear why the woman and her children were in Orange County.

Hotel guests were stunned at the discovery at the quiet inn on a sunny weekend in Southern California.

"My goodness if there's two children involved that's just horrendous to say the least," Mike Ramey, who was staying at the hotel with his fiancee, told KABC-TV. "As a parent, it's just a heartbreaker."