Calif. lawmakers advance bill calling for life in prison for some molesters

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A bill that would lock up some convicted child molesters for life has cleared the state Assembly after lawmakers proclaimed that predators would never change their ways.

The bill, known as Chelsea's Law, passed Thursday with a 65-0 vote. It now goes to the state Senate.

The bill is named after a 17-year-old girl who was murdered this year in a San Diego County park. A convicted child molester pleaded guilty to raping and killing Chelsea King and 14-year-old Amber Dubois.

Democratic Assemblywoman Mary Salas of Chula Vista says sexual predators who commit the most heinous crimes should be sent to prison for life so they can't threaten more children.