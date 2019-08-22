Suspect arrested in stabbing death on Cal State Fullerton campus

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the stabbing death of a retired college administrator at the California State University, Fullerton campus, officials said Thursday.

Fullerton police Lt. John Radus told Fox News a person had been arrested in the death of Steven Keung Chan but declined to provide other details. Officials have scheduled a news conference for Thursday afternoon where they will release more information, he said.

Chan, 57, was found stabbed multiple times inside his Infiniti vehicle in a campus parking lot on Monday, the first day of fall semester classes.

Investigators said he apparently was targeted.

Police uncovered a backpack from underneath Chan's car containing zip ties, wigs and other materials that could potentially be used as a disguise, which seemed to suggest the attack was not random and could have been an attempted abduction.

Chan worked as a consultant with the school. He previously worked as the director of budget and finance and student services for university extended education before he retired in 2017.

Fox News' Vandana Rambaran and The Associated Press contributed to this report.