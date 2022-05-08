Bus video gives insight into Pittsburgh bridge condition before collapse

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Authorities have identified footage granting further insight into the structural errors that led to a bridge collapse in Pittsburgh, the National Transportation Safety Board announced Thursday.

The footage depicts the collapse of the Forbes Avenue bridge in Pittsburgh in late January. The collapse injured at least 10 people and caused gas leak. The NTSB footage was captured by front and rear cameras on a bus that was on the bridge during the collapse, capturing two frames of particular use to investigators.

"The first frame is from the forward-facing camera and shows the bridge deck separating at the east expansion joint (the red oval highlights the expansion joint)," the NTSB wrote in a report. "The second frame is from the curbside camera and shows that, at nearly the same time, the west end of the bridge has already fallen off the west abutment."

The bridge collapse made national headlines due to President Joe Biden scheduling a speech in Pittsburgh the same day centering around infrastructure. Biden touted his plans to push a $1 trillion infrastructure plan at the time, just hours following the collapse.

Authorities say the bus footage confirms earlier assessments of how the bridge collapsed.

Of the ten people hurt in the collapse, none received life-threatening injuries.