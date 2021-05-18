Bucknell University investigates attack on LGBTQ house, reports say

Officials at Pennsylvania's Bucknell University said Monday that they are investigating reports of an act of an attack on an on-campus home of LGBTQ students.

"We are gravely concerned about these potential violations of the Student Code of Conduct," the university said in a statement. The school said it retained an outside firm to "conduct an immediate investigation of these actions and submit a full report to Bucknell administration as soon as possible."

The Washington Post reported that the incident occurred on Thursday night at the Fran’s House, which is an on-campus home for students who identify as LGBTQ. The paper said a group of roughly 20 men arrived at the home and began banging on the doors and windows demanding to be let in. The men allegedly hit a pole that had a pride flag and urinated on the porch, reports said.

Tyler Luong, the resident adviser, said the men were former members of Tau Kappa Epsilon, a frat that had been banned by the school since 2019. The paper said that when campus police arrived at the scene, they appeared to befriend the alleged attackers.

"We are both outraged and sorrowful that the residents endured this violation of the space that is critically important to them as a community," a letter from John Bravman, the school’s president, said. "These actions will not be tolerated."

He said that it was clear from reports that the school’s safety response was clearly lacking.

The Daily Item, the school’s newspaper, said residents of the house have called on the school to make the property—also known as Tower House-- a permanent residence.