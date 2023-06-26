Bryan Kohberger case: State to seek death penalty against Idaho murders suspect

Idaho state prosecutors filed documents to seek the death penalty against Bryan Kohberger, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in an off-campus rental home on Nov. 13, 2022.

Prosecuting attorney William W. Thompson, Jr. said in the filing that the crime was "especially heinous, atrocious or cruel, manifesting exceptional depravity."

He goes on to say the defendant exhibited an "utter disregard for human life," adding that by his conduct, he has "exhibited a propensity to commit murder which will probably constitute a continuing threat to society."

"Considering all evidence currently known to the State, the State is compelled to file this notice of intent to seek the death penalty," Thompson wrote.

BRYAN KOHBERGER'S DEFENSE CLAIMS IDAHO MURDERS SUSPECT HAS ‘NO CONNECTION’ WITH VICTIMS

Prior to the filing, the prosecution filed details on how authorities were led to believe DNA from a knife sheath found near 21-year-old Madison Mogen’s body belonged to Kohberger, which was a "statistical match" to DNA from a cheek swab after his arrest.

Along with Mogen, 21-year-old Kaylee Goncalves, 20-year-old Xana Kernodle, and 20-year-old Ethan Chapin were killed in November at the home in Moscow, Idaho.

Kohberger faces four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary.

He has been held in jail without bail since he was arrested at his parents' home in Pennsylvania in late December.

A judge entered not guilty pleas for the suspect. His trial is scheduled to begin on Oct. 2.

Chris Eberhart of Fox News Digital contributed to this report.