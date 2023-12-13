Bronx early morning deli fire damages several NY businesses, officials say

A fire that started in a deli in New York City early Wednesday spread to several other stores and sent flames shooting into the sky.

The fire started in a deli in the Kingsbridge section of the Bronx at about 3:30 a.m., New York Fire Department Assistant Chief Thomas Currao said in a briefing at the scene.

Some 200 firefighters and emergency medical workers responded, he said.

BRONX APARTMENT BUILDING COLLAPSE: NO VICTIMS FOUND IN DEBRIS, FIRE OFFICIALS SAY

A resident of an apartment in the back of the deli was treated for smoke inhalation, Currao said. No other injuries were reported.

A total of five businesses were destroyed or damaged by the fire, Currao said.

NEW YORK COUPLE, 5-YEAR-OLD SON, FOUND STABBED TO DEATH IN APARTMENT: OFFICIALS

Videos posted on social media show flames and smoke shooting several stories up in the night sky.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.