©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Brights Zoo in Tennessee reveals name of rare spotless giraffe

The zoo held a poll and settled on the name after 40,000 votes

Bradford Betz By Bradford Betz Fox News
Published
A Tennessee zoo on Monday unveiled the name of its rare spotless giraffe that was born in July. 

Brights Zoo, located in Limestone, introduced the world to the rare giraffe last month. 

Brights Zoo

The last spotless giraffe was born in Tokyo in the early 1970s.  (Brights Zoo)

The zoo shared the name of the 5-week-old giraffe during a Monday segment on Good Morning America

After an online poll, with nearly 40,000 votes, the zoo said it had settled on Kipekee, a Swahili word meaning "unique." The name won by a margin of 6,000 votes. 

Brights Zoo

The name was unveiled on Good Morning America. (Brights Zoo)

The family-owned establishment believes that Kipekee is the only known solid-colored reticulated giraffe in the world. 

"What makes her so rare? Simply put it is because she was born without a pattern. We know the last time this took place was in 1972 in Tokyo, Japan," the zoo said in a statement. 

Brights Zoo said Kipekee was "immediately accepted" by the entire giraffe tower. 

Brights Zoo

Kipekee was born in July.  (Brights Zoo)

"They treat her as they see her no different from any other giraffe born here at the zoo," Brights said. 

The zoo advises those wanting to see the giraffe to visit early as she prefers to hide in the shade when it becomes too hot in the afternoon. 

Bradford Betz is a Fox News Digital breaking reporter covering crime, political issues, and much more. 