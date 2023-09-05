Brights Zoo in Tennessee reveals name of rare spotless giraffe

A Tennessee zoo on Monday unveiled the name of its rare spotless giraffe that was born in July.

Brights Zoo, located in Limestone, introduced the world to the rare giraffe last month.

The zoo shared the name of the 5-week-old giraffe during a Monday segment on Good Morning America.

After an online poll, with nearly 40,000 votes, the zoo said it had settled on Kipekee, a Swahili word meaning "unique." The name won by a margin of 6,000 votes.

The family-owned establishment believes that Kipekee is the only known solid-colored reticulated giraffe in the world.

"What makes her so rare? Simply put it is because she was born without a pattern. We know the last time this took place was in 1972 in Tokyo, Japan," the zoo said in a statement.

Brights Zoo said Kipekee was "immediately accepted" by the entire giraffe tower.

"They treat her as they see her no different from any other giraffe born here at the zoo," Brights said.

The zoo advises those wanting to see the giraffe to visit early as she prefers to hide in the shade when it becomes too hot in the afternoon.