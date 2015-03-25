Brazen Black Bear Breaks Into 21 Houses in Montana

BILLINGS, Mont. -- A brazen black bear believed responsible for about 21 break-ins in Montana over the past few weeks has so far eluded capture.

Fish, Wildlife and Parks biologist Shawn Stewart says the Red Lodge area usually has three to five bear break-ins during a normal summer.

Red Lodge resident Marek Rosin says he woke at about 1:30 a.m. last Thursday to find a bear had pushed open the door to his back porch and was munching on a supreme pizza in his chest freezer. Rosin scared the bear off before it could do any more damage.

Stewart says most of the break-ins involve the bear climbing through a screened window or breaking through a screen door to access refrigerators or freezers.