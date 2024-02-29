Expand / Collapse search
Boston

Brave bystander runs down Boston bank robbery suspect, aids police in arrest

Boston police said a particular red flag for the bystander was 'red smoke emitting from her hooded sweatshirt pocket'

By Lawrence Richard Fox News
Published
Authorities in Massachusetts are applauding the efforts of a "brave bystander" who helped them apprehend a bank robbery suspect.

The Boston Police Department said Miriam Dealmeida, 38, of Boston, was arrested in connection with a robbery at a bank located at 501 Southampton St. at approximately 11:18 a.m.

In a statement released Thursday, Boston police said Dealmeida was brought into custody after a bystander saw that she matched a shared description of the suspect. He then ran after her, restrained her and flagged down officers.

"The suspect, described as a white female, approximately 5′ tall, wearing a black thin hoodie with the hood covering her head, blue jeans, and a white disposable surgical mask, fled in an unknown direction," the police said. "Broadcasting the suspect’s description, officers scoured the area, and a courageous bystander flagged them down on Father Songin Way, where he was restraining a woman matching the suspect’s description."

ILLEGAL GUATEMALAN NATIONAL ARRESTED IN BOSTON, CONVICTED OF SEXUAL ASSAULT ON CHILD UNDER 14: 'DIRE THREAT'

A photo of a bank

Miriam Dealmeida, 38, of Boston, was arrested after a bystander saw her fleeing the bank’s parking lot and physically ran after her, according to the Boston Police Department. (Google Maps)

Speaking with officers after the arrest, the bystander recounted he was traveling down Boston Street toward Andrew Station when he noticed someone matching the suspect’s description fleeing the bank’s parking lot. 

A particular red flag for him was "red smoke emitting from her hooded sweatshirt pocket," police said.

VIRAL SOCIAL-MEDIA SPAT BETWEEN BOSTON CHEF AND NEW YORK DINER IGNITES DEATH THREATS, REGRETS

The bystander said he then ran her down, along Dorchester Ave. and onto Father Songin Way.

Boston police officers

The Boston Police Department applauded the efforts of the "brave bystander." (Jonathan Wiggs/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

He ultimately caught the suspect and alerted a nearby sergeant, police said.

The bank, the parking lot

The bystander said he spotted the suspect running from the bank parking lot "with red smoke emitting from her hooded sweatshirt pocket." (Google Maps)

Dealmeida was subsequently charged with unarmed bank robbery. Further charges are anticipated as she is also suspected in a separate bank robbery earlier that day at 68 Kneeland St, East West Bank.

She is expected to appear for arraignment at South Boston District Court, police said.