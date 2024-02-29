Brave bystander runs down Boston bank robbery suspect, aids police in arrest

Authorities in Massachusetts are applauding the efforts of a "brave bystander" who helped them apprehend a bank robbery suspect.

The Boston Police Department said Miriam Dealmeida, 38, of Boston, was arrested in connection with a robbery at a bank located at 501 Southampton St. at approximately 11:18 a.m.

In a statement released Thursday, Boston police said Dealmeida was brought into custody after a bystander saw that she matched a shared description of the suspect. He then ran after her, restrained her and flagged down officers.

"The suspect, described as a white female, approximately 5′ tall, wearing a black thin hoodie with the hood covering her head, blue jeans, and a white disposable surgical mask, fled in an unknown direction," the police said. "Broadcasting the suspect’s description, officers scoured the area, and a courageous bystander flagged them down on Father Songin Way, where he was restraining a woman matching the suspect’s description."

Speaking with officers after the arrest, the bystander recounted he was traveling down Boston Street toward Andrew Station when he noticed someone matching the suspect’s description fleeing the bank’s parking lot.

A particular red flag for him was "red smoke emitting from her hooded sweatshirt pocket," police said.

The bystander said he then ran her down, along Dorchester Ave. and onto Father Songin Way.

He ultimately caught the suspect and alerted a nearby sergeant, police said.

Dealmeida was subsequently charged with unarmed bank robbery. Further charges are anticipated as she is also suspected in a separate bank robbery earlier that day at 68 Kneeland St, East West Bank.

She is expected to appear for arraignment at South Boston District Court, police said.