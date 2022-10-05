Expand / Collapse search
Oklahoma
Published

Boy killed in Oklahoma City drive-by shooting

OK boy is the 60th homicide victim in OKC this year

Associated Press
A boy was shot and killed after a drive-by shooting Tuesday at the home where he was staying in south Oklahoma City, police said.

Officers who responded to the shooting shortly after 9 p.m. discovered that the boy who was inside the home had been hit by gunfire, said police Sgt. Gary Knight.

The boy was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. His name and age were not immediately released.

A boy from Oklahoma City was killed in a drive-by shooting on Tuesday night.

Knight said the shooting remains under investigation and that no arrests have been made. Anyone with information is urged to call police.

The boy’s killing is the 60th homicide in Oklahoma City so far this year.