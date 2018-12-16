Son has '50-50 chance' of survival after spleen ruptures in beating by father: police

Louisville police say a boy’s chance of survival is “50-50” after his spleen ruptured following a beating by his father Friday that left the son unconscious, according to reports.

Joshua Dossey, 39, has been charged with second-degree assault in the attack, Louisville's WLKY-TV reported.

Investigators say Dossey and his son argued Friday in their Louisville home, according to the report. Dossey reportedly told authorities that his son had spat on him and hit him, prompting Dossey to grab his son and punch him in the face. The victim was knocked unconscious, the report said.

The son's age was not specified, but he was described as a minor, Louisville's FOX 41 reported.

The victim’s grandmother, who had been home, said she called the police and went upstairs to see what was going on, FOX 41 reported. She told police she saw the victim bloodied and lying on the floor while Dossey stood over him.

The boy’s identity has not been released because of his age.

Dossey was arrested Saturday and booked at Metro Corrections around 8:30 p.m. on a $250,000 bond, WLKY reported. His arraignment is scheduled for Monday.

The Child Protection Branch (CPB) of the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services is investigating the case, FOX 41 reported.